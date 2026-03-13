Tension in the Eastern Mediterranean: NATO Intercepts Iranian Missiles Aiming at Turkey

NATO air defenses in the eastern Mediterranean successfully intercepted a third Iranian ballistic missile aimed at Turkey, reported the Turkish Defense Ministry on Friday. Following the incident, Turkey reached out to Tehran for clarification, maintaining a firm stance against further attacks.

This marks the latest in a series of missile interceptions, with previous incidents occurring on March 4 and March 9. These events have tested the resolve of NATO member Ankara and the alliance, as Turkey, NATO's second-largest military force and Iran's neighbor, issues stark warnings to Tehran regarding further provocations.

In response, NATO has ramped up its missile defense systems in the area, including deploying a U.S. Patriot air defense unit to Turkey's Malatya province. Despite continuing regional tensions, Iran has yet to comment, though it denies targeting Turkey intentionally amid its broader conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)