Swedish Authorities Intercept Suspicious Vessel: Maritime Safety Concerns Intensify
Sweden's prosecution is investigating a Russian captain of a vessel suspected of false documentation and maritime law violations. The Sea Owl I, reportedly part of Russia's shadow fleet and on multiple sanction lists, was detained off Trelleborg. Authorities emphasize significant maritime safety and environmental threats.
Sweden's prosecution authority has launched an investigation into the captain of a stateless vessel intercepted in Swedish Baltic Sea waters. Coastguard officials seized control of the tanker, Sea Owl I, amid suspicions of false documentation and serious maritime law violations.
The captain, identified as a Russian national, was not immediately detained, according to prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg. Authorities have continued onboard searches and conducted interrogations. Senior officials are concerned due to the ship's presence on several international sanctions lists and allegation of sailing under a false flag.
Civil defense minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin revealed suspicions that the vessel may be linked to the Russian shadow fleet. Coastal operations chief Daniel Stenling cited maritime safety and environmental risks as primary reasons for intervention. This marks the second such incident near Trelleborg in just one week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trelleborg
- coastguard
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