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CPI(M) Evaluates Legal Strategy on Sabarimala Women's Entry Issue

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stated that the LDF government will provide a legal response regarding women's entry into Sabarimala, emphasizing constitutional and legal aspects. The Supreme Court seeks clarification on seven queries without explicitly addressing women's entry, focusing on broader constitutional issues that affect all religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:38 IST
CPI(M) Evaluates Legal Strategy on Sabarimala Women's Entry Issue
  • Country:
  • India

M V Govindan, the CPI(M) state secretary, announced on Friday that the LDF government in Kerala plans to give an 'appropriate response' in the Supreme Court about the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple, following a thorough examination of its legal and constitutional implications.

Govindan clarified that the Supreme Court's seven queries do not directly ask if women should be allowed entry into the temple. Instead, they focus on broader constitutional issues, impacting not only Sabarimala but all religions. The party remains steadfast in its stand while respecting believer sentiments.

The 2018 Supreme Court verdict allowed women of menstruating age to enter the temple, a move initially supported by CPI(M). However, the legal battle continues as review petitions are under consideration, with the court seeking the Kerala government's stance by March 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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