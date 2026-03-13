Israel-Lebanon Tensions Escalate: Infrastructure at Risk
Israel has warned Lebanon of further infrastructure damage unless Hezbollah disarms, following Israeli military actions including the destruction of a bridge. As violence escalates, hundreds of thousands are displaced. The UN highlights the involuntary nature of Lebanon's involvement, with international concerns about Lebanese sovereignty increasing.
Israel has issued a warning to Lebanon, vowing to inflict further damage on its infrastructure unless Hezbollah is disarmed, following an Israeli military action that destroyed a bridge in southern Lebanon. This marks the first destruction of infrastructure since military operations began.
As Israeli forces intensify their operations in southern Lebanon and strike Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon's interior minister expressed that the capital is overwhelmed with refugees. This escalation follows Hezbollah's retaliatory actions after the killing of Iran's supreme leader, which resulted in significant casualties and displacement.
The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, underscored that Lebanon was involuntarily dragged into this conflict. Meanwhile, Israel has insisted that further costs will be imposed on Lebanon's government until the disarmament of Hezbollah is achieved, raising international concerns over Lebanese sovereignty and legitimacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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