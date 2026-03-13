Capture of Uruguayan Drug Lord Sebastian Marset Stuns South America
Sebastian Marset, an alleged Uruguayan drug trafficker and leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel, was captured in Bolivia, according to Paraguayan officials. Wanted by Interpol for organized crime and money laundering, Marset’s arrest follows his brother’s capture earlier this year. The operation involved multiple South American law enforcement agencies.
Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset, accused of leading the First Uruguayan Cartel, was apprehended in Bolivia, as confirmed by the head of Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat during a radio interview.
Marset, a fugitive sought by Interpol, faces organized crime charges in both Paraguay and Bolivia. He has also been indicted by the U.S. on money laundering charges, as per the State Department. The operation was executed by Bolivian authorities, according to Paraguayan official Jalil Rachid.
In a related development, Marset's brother, Diego Nicolas Marset, was apprehended in Brazil in 2023. Considered one of South America's most wanted fugitives, his capture was the result of a joint police operation involving Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay.