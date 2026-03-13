Andhra Pradesh Takes Steps to Tackle West Asia Conflict Impact

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has initiated measures to address the potential regional impacts of the ongoing West Asia conflict, specifically between the US and Iran. The state's group of ministers will evaluate the situation closely.

I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy announced that the group's responsibilities include assessing any financial strains on Andhra Pradesh and monitoring anticipated interruptions in gas and diesel supplies.

The ministers will also prioritize gas distribution, with educational institutions and hospitals given precedence. Solutions for cooking gas issues will also be deliberated by the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)