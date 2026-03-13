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Safe Haven: Surge of Middle Eastern Wealth to Swiss Banks Amidst Conflict

Wealthy individuals are increasingly transferring assets from the Gulf region to Switzerland due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Swiss banks, noted for stability, are witnessing rising asset bookings from the UAE, driven by geopolitical tensions. The Swiss franc's strength against the euro reflects this financial shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:13 IST
Safe Haven: Surge of Middle Eastern Wealth to Swiss Banks Amidst Conflict
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As tensions rise in the Middle East, wealthy individuals are moving their assets from the Gulf region to Switzerland. This shift follows the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting financial advisors and bankers to anticipate an influx of Middle Eastern wealth into Switzerland.

While Switzerland has faced competition from financial hubs in the Middle East and Asia, private cash positions in the country, notably from the UAE, have surged by 40% over three years. Patrik Spiller of Deloitte Switzerland notes that ongoing hostilities have accelerated these asset transfers.

Swiss financial institutions, though cautious in their comments, express confidence in the country's political stability and secure conditions. The Swiss franc's peak against the euro underscores the confidence in Swiss banking as a safe haven amidst the geopolitical turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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