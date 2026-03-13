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U.S. Military Faces Scrutiny Over Iran School Strike

The United States has appointed an independent officer to investigate a military strike on an Iranian school, as confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. CENTCOM has been tasked with the investigation following internal findings suggesting U.S. forces might have been responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:22 IST
U.S. Military Faces Scrutiny Over Iran School Strike
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The United States defense apparatus is under scrutiny following reports of a military strike on an Iranian girls' school. An independent investigating officer from outside U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has been assigned to lead the inquiry, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth revealed in a press briefing that CENTCOM is committed to conducting a thorough command investigation. This follows a Reuters report of an internal investigation suggesting possible U.S. military involvement in the strike.

The investigation, Hegseth emphasized, aims to comprehensively address all matters related to the incident. The officer leading this inquiry is a general, underscoring the seriousness with which the situation is being handled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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