Cambodia's Crackdown: New Law Targets Online Scam Centres
Cambodia has drafted its first law to target online scam centres, aiming to shut down operations extorting money through bogus schemes. The legislation proposes severe penalties, including lengthy imprisonment and hefty fines. Despite past crackdowns, experts question whether this effort will dismantle the enabling networks.
Cambodia is taking a significant step against online scams by drafting its first law aimed at shutting down scam centres that have affected victims worldwide. The country, known as a central hub for such operations, is addressing the issue by implementing strict penalties.
According to Information Minister Neth Pheaktra, the new legislation is crucial in combating online scams, money laundering, and dismantling the image of Cambodia as a safe haven for criminals. The law includes prison sentences ranging from five to thirty years and fines for individuals involved in technological fraud and related crimes.
Senior Minister Chhay Sinarith revealed that the government has targeted 250 locations suspected of scam activities, shutting down about 200. Despite repatriating thousands of workers trapped in scam centres, experts remain skeptical about the law's potential to dismantle the networks that support these operations.
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