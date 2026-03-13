Questions Over Iran's New Supreme Leader's Future Amidst Injuries and Secrecy
Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's newly selected Supreme Leader, has sustained injuries amidst recent U.S. and Israeli tensions, raising concerns about his leadership effectiveness. Questions about his health and legitimacy are mounting, as his appearances remain limited to statements read by others, fueling unverified speculations about his condition.
Amidst escalating tensions, Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly injured, casting doubts on his leadership capability. This revelation by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth follows a series of U.S. and Israeli attacks prompting concerns about Khamenei's effectiveness.
Despite being named leader just last Sunday by a clerical assembly, Khamenei's first public comments were delivered via a television presenter, maintaining the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and demanding neighboring countries expel U.S. bases.
An Iranian official has admitted Khamenei is lightly injured, yet actively functioning, though Hegseth expressed skepticism, noting the absence of video appearances as indicative of potential legitimacy issues amidst his father's passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- injuries
- leadership
- Hormuz
- legitimacy
- tensions
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