CPSE Workshop Pushes Strategic CSR and ESG Governance

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC), in collaboration with the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), organised the “Bharat CPSEs’ Capacity Building Workshop on CSR Governance” in New Delhi on 12 March 2026.

The workshop brought together senior leadership from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), officials from central ministries, regulators, industry representatives and academic experts to discuss ways to strengthen Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) governance and align sustainability initiatives with national development priorities.

Moving CSR from Compliance to Impact

The discussions focused on transforming CSR practices from compliance-driven activities to strategic, outcome-oriented initiatives that deliver measurable social impact.

Participants explored how CPSEs can better align CSR programmes with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks, India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) commitments and broader national missions.

CSR’s Growing Role in India’s Development

Delivering the inaugural address, Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO of IICA, highlighted the evolving role of CSR in India’s development ecosystem.

He noted that policy reforms have shifted CSR from a regulatory requirement to a mechanism capable of delivering tangible social impact.

He emphasised the importance of strategic planning, innovation and convergence among CPSEs, suggesting that pooling resources and expertise can lead to larger and more sustainable developmental outcomes.

Strengthening Institutional Capacity

Dr. Alka Mittal, Member of the Capacity Building Commission, underscored that the workshop provides an important platform for policymakers, practitioners and implementing institutions to strengthen CSR governance across CPSEs.

She noted that public sector enterprises have long played a key role as nation builders, contributing not only to economic growth but also to socio-economic development in communities where they operate.

Dr. Mittal also highlighted the need to develop competency-driven capabilities among officials responsible for CSR implementation, particularly as CSR has evolved significantly since the introduction of relevant provisions under the Companies Act.

CPSEs as Drivers of National Development

In his opening remarks, Shri Jagdeep Gupta, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, emphasised the strategic role of CPSEs in advancing national development through impactful CSR interventions.

He said aligning CSR initiatives with sustainability frameworks, national missions and governance standards would help generate long-term public value and strengthen institutional accountability.

Key Sessions on CSR Planning and Impact Measurement

The workshop featured several technical sessions focusing on improving CSR planning, governance and impact assessment.

The first session on “Strategic CSR Project Identification and Planning for National Convergence” examined governance frameworks for aligning CSR initiatives with national priorities.

Speakers included experts from IICA, Tata Consulting Engineers, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and FICCI, who discussed board-level oversight, strategic planning and convergence of CSR programmes with government missions.

Measuring Development Impact Through SDGs

The second session focused on “Aligning CSR with Sustainable Development Goals – Measuring Development Impact.”

Experts from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, ONGC, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation shared insights on strengthening impact measurement frameworks and reporting systems for CSR initiatives.

The session highlighted the importance of data-driven monitoring and evaluation to ensure CSR programmes generate measurable outcomes.

Net-Zero and Sustainability Transitions

An expert lecture on “Net Zero Emission Pathways for India” was delivered by Mr. Gautam Sen, former Executive Director and Geoscientist at ONGC.

He highlighted the important role CPSEs can play in advancing India’s climate commitments and sustainability transitions.

Integrating ESG into Corporate Strategy

Another key session examined the integration of ESG frameworks into CPSE governance systems.

Opening remarks were delivered by Mr. Amit Anand, Deputy Inspector General (Forest and Wildlife), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who emphasised the importance of environmental governance and sustainability in corporate strategy.

Roundtable with CPSE Leaders

The workshop also included an interactive roundtable session involving representatives from more than 40 CPSEs.

Participants discussed operational challenges in CSR implementation, including:

Regulatory constraints

Coordination with local administrations

Identifying scalable CSR models

Strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems

The discussions also explored opportunities for policy reforms and better inter-institutional collaboration.

Strengthening CSR Governance for National Goals

The workshop concluded with a valedictory session summarising key insights from the discussions.

Shri Lucas L. Kamsuan, Joint Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, emphasised that CSR should not be viewed merely as corporate contribution but by the measurable impact it creates for society.

He urged CPSE leaders to integrate ESG considerations into board-level decision-making and translate the workshop’s deliberations into actionable reforms.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Navneet Kaur, Director, Capacity Building Commission.

Officials said the Bharat CPSEs’ Capacity Building Workshop on CSR Governance marks an important step toward strengthening sustainability-led governance and enhancing the contribution of CPSEs to India’s development and climate goals.