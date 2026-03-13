Supreme Court Calls for Status Quo in Defamation Case Against BJP Leader
The Supreme Court has ordered a status quo in a defamation case involving BJP leader Koustav Bagchi, accused of sharing allegations from a book on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's alleged private life. A previous Calcutta High Court order had dismissed Bagchi's challenge to a summons from a trial court.
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On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered a status quo in a high-profile defamation case involving BJP leader Koustav Bagchi. The case stems from Bagchi's social media activity where he shared excerpts from a controversial book that makes allegations about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's private life.
A bench composed of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the West Bengal government following Bagchi's plea against an earlier Calcutta High Court order. Bagchi had challenged a trial court's decision to issue him a summons in the defamation case, a legal battle which finds its origins in a book published in 2015.
The said book reportedly claims that Banerjee was secretly married and includes other alleged details from her personal life. The public prosecutor filed a complaint invoking several sections under the BNSS, 2023, leading the Sessions Court to hear the matter and subsequently issue a summons to Bagchi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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