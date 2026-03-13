Belarus Confirms Purchase of Russian Hypersonic Missile System
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Belarus has completed a financial transaction to acquire Russia's Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system. This statement marks the first public acknowledgment of a financial agreement for the stationing of the weapon in Belarus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant military development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday that Belarus has financially settled with Russia for the acquisition of the Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system.
The announcement was made through the state news agency Belta, highlighting that this is the first time President Lukashenko has publicly stated that the deployment involved a monetary exchange.
The procurement underscores Belarus's strategic military partnership with Russia, marking a pivotal point in regional defense logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Belarus
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- Oreshnik
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- Hypersonic
- Ballistic
- System
- Transaction
- Defense
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