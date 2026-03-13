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Iran's New Supreme Leader: A Wounded Figure Under Siege

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly wounded and disfigured following recent U.S. and Israeli attacks. Amidst this turmoil, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has questioned Khamenei's capacity to lead, citing the lack of visual confirmation from Iran and the ongoing military tension with neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:16 IST
Iran's New Supreme Leader: A Wounded Figure Under Siege
Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly wounded and possibly disfigured, following sustained U.S. and Israeli military attacks on Iran, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The absence of images or videos of Khamenei since the start of the conflict has fueled doubts about his leadership capabilities.

Khamenei's initial response came via a statement read by a TV presenter, threatening to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and urging neighboring nations to remove U.S. bases. Hegseth highlighted the lack of audiovisual evidence accompanying the statement, suggesting internal instability.

Despite the turmoil, Iranian drones continue to venture into neighboring territories, while the U.S. faces its own toll with four servicemen killed in a recent aircraft crash. The conflict has claimed the lives of 11 U.S. troops since its onset, exacerbating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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