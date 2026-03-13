Imposters Disguised as Tax Officials Loot Gold and Cash in Madhya Pradesh

A daring heist unfolded in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, as a gang impersonating Income Tax officials infiltrated a contractor's home on Friday. Posing as investigators probing black money allegations, the group of seven to eight individuals looted significant quantities of gold and cash.

The incident transpired at 9:30 AM in the Brahman Mohalla of the Bag area, approximately 100 km from the district headquarters. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi, the culprits arrived in a white SUV, devoid of a license plate, and claimed to have received a complaint regarding black money against contractor Rajkumar Malviya.

Among the impersonators, two donned khakhi uniforms, which lent credibility to their ruse. Once inside, they forcibly accessed cupboards, making away with around 50 'tolas' of gold jewelry, several lakh rupees in cash, and mobile phones. The police have initiated teams and enlisted the Crime Branch to apprehend those responsible. The total value of the loot is being assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)