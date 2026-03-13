Arson Attack Sparks Concerns Over Rising Antisemitic Violence

In the latest incident of antisemitic violence linked to geopolitical tensions, Dutch police arrested four men following an attempted arson at a synagogue in Rotterdam. The attack took place early Friday morning, although fortunately, there were no injuries. An explosion caused the blaze, prompting heightened security at other synagogues in the city.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 19, were detained after being spotted driving suspiciously near another synagogue. Police have not yet established whether they planned further attacks and have called for any witness information to aid their investigation. The incident follows a similar attack in Belgium, where a synagogue was also targeted with explosives, causing damage but no injuries.

These attacks are part of a worrying trend amid global tensions, with incidents reported as far as the U.S., where a man drove a truck into a synagogue. With rising concerns about potential threats to Jewish communities worldwide, the authorities are taking steps to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)