CISF Jawan Hit by Car near Parliament: A Security Breach

An incident has raised security concerns near the Parliament House complex as a CISF jawan was allegedly struck by a government car. The driver, responsible for ferrying officials, hit the jawan near the Transport Bhawan, resulting in minor injuries to Constable Sooraj Kumar.

The event unfolded in the 'highly sensitive' area around 9:30 am before the scheduled 11 am Parliament session. According to officials, the car, carrying relevant government stickers, collided with one of the two armed jawans on duty, with no occupants inside during the incident.

Authorities report the driver, a private person, miscalculated navigation and struck Kumar. Despite the initial alarm, the CISF jawan has chosen not to file a formal complaint. Officials confirmed the driver was removed from service. The CISF provides comprehensive security at Transport Bhawan, which houses several government departments, including the ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, and Tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)