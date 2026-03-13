Empowering Women: Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana's Impact

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that the Ladli Behna Yojana has effectively countered opposition claims of being just an election ploy by disbursing Rs 52,000 crore to over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries.

Addressing a gathering in Gwalior's Ghatigaon, Yadav electronically transferred Rs 1,836 crore, highlighting the scheme's success. Launched in 2023, it provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women, promoting self-reliance.

Yadav also noted upcoming industrial projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in the Gwalior region and discussed the state's plans to enhance wildlife tourism and boost agricultural outputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)