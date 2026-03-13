Finland's Strategic Nuclear Stance: Choosing Peace Over Weapons
Finland's President Alexander Stubb affirmed that the country does not plan to host nuclear weapons during peacetime, despite recent governmental plans to lift a longstanding ban on nuclear arms. This move aligns with Nordic neighbors' policies but has faced criticism from Russia and internal political debate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:07 IST
In an effort to align with their Nordic neighbors' policies, Finland's President Alexander Stubb announced that the country does not intend to host nuclear weapons during peacetime.
This statement follows a government proposal to amend existing legislation that prohibits nuclear arms, a decision that has prompted criticism from Russia and Finnish opposition parties alike.
Despite joining the NATO alliance in 2023 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland continues to emphasize peace and deterrence, reflecting its longstanding tradition of building political consensus on national security matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Alexander Stubb
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