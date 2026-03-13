Finland's Strategic Nuclear Stance: Choosing Peace Over Weapons

In an effort to align with their Nordic neighbors' policies, Finland's President Alexander Stubb announced that the country does not intend to host nuclear weapons during peacetime.

This statement follows a government proposal to amend existing legislation that prohibits nuclear arms, a decision that has prompted criticism from Russia and Finnish opposition parties alike.

Despite joining the NATO alliance in 2023 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland continues to emphasize peace and deterrence, reflecting its longstanding tradition of building political consensus on national security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)