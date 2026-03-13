Poland's EU Defence Funding Clash: Sovereignty vs. Security

Poland's government proceeded with a European Union defence-funding initiative on Friday, despite a presidential veto that has sparked a political clash over national debt and the sovereignty role of Brussels.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a pro-European leader, supports the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, emphasizing its crucial role in strengthening Poland's defence capabilities against perceived Russian threats. Conversely, President Karol Nawrocki, backed by the opposition, vetoed the legislation, arguing it could burden future generations with debt and compromise national sovereignty.

The contentious bill aimed to facilitate the allocation of 43.7 billion euros in EU loans to Poland. Despite the veto, government ministers authorized the signing of loan agreements, underscoring an urgent need for military investment. The opposition sees this as a manoeuvre influenced by Germany and a threat to national autonomy. The rejection of an alternative funding proposal from central bank gold profits underscores the deep divisions in Poland's approach to EU relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)