Operation Muskan: Railway Police Reunites Missing Children
The railway police successfully traced 305 missing children within a month as part of Operation Muskan, reuniting 247 with their families or through children's homes. The operation relied on assistance from Mumbai police and highlighted the importance of the GRP helpline for missing children or women.
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- India
In a commendable initiative, the railway police have orchestrated the successful tracing and reunification of 305 missing children in just one month under the ambit of Operation Muskan.
Between January 20 and February 20, officers worked diligently, using resources like the Mumbai police's Nirbhaya pathak, to ensure safety and return of these vulnerable children.
Out of the traced children, 193 were directly reunited with their families, and 54 were facilitated through children's homes. The ongoing care and verification for 58 children stand testament to the operation's thoroughness. Authorities urge public collaboration through the GRP helpline in similar cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)