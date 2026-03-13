Operation Muskan: Railway Police Reunites Missing Children

In a commendable initiative, the railway police have orchestrated the successful tracing and reunification of 305 missing children in just one month under the ambit of Operation Muskan.

Between January 20 and February 20, officers worked diligently, using resources like the Mumbai police's Nirbhaya pathak, to ensure safety and return of these vulnerable children.

Out of the traced children, 193 were directly reunited with their families, and 54 were facilitated through children's homes. The ongoing care and verification for 58 children stand testament to the operation's thoroughness. Authorities urge public collaboration through the GRP helpline in similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)