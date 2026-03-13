Left Menu

Delhi MCD Advocates Eco-friendly Cremations Amid Casteist Allegation Protests

The Delhi Municipal Corporation's recent meeting saw key decisions, including the introduction of eco-friendly cremation using cow dung cakes and the regularization of sanitation workers. Despite protests over alleged casteist remarks, the civic body also focused on sanitation, green initiatives, and infrastructural improvements across Delhi's municipal parks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:41 IST
Delhi MCD Advocates Eco-friendly Cremations Amid Casteist Allegation Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently held a general house meeting where significant decisions were made. Notably, the introduction of cremation using cow dung cakes at two city cremation grounds marks a shift towards environmentally sustainable practices.

During the discussions, the MCD regularised services for 105 sanitation workers, continuing efforts to provide stable employment and benefits for eligible workers. In a move to maintain urban green spaces, the MCD also approved the supply of treated wastewater to several municipal parks.

Amid the meeting, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh noted attempts by AAP councillors to disrupt proceedings over alleged casteist remarks. Despite this, the session continued to focus on priority civic issues across the capital's wards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026