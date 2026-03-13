Delhi MCD Advocates Eco-friendly Cremations Amid Casteist Allegation Protests

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently held a general house meeting where significant decisions were made. Notably, the introduction of cremation using cow dung cakes at two city cremation grounds marks a shift towards environmentally sustainable practices.

During the discussions, the MCD regularised services for 105 sanitation workers, continuing efforts to provide stable employment and benefits for eligible workers. In a move to maintain urban green spaces, the MCD also approved the supply of treated wastewater to several municipal parks.

Amid the meeting, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh noted attempts by AAP councillors to disrupt proceedings over alleged casteist remarks. Despite this, the session continued to focus on priority civic issues across the capital's wards.

(With inputs from agencies.)