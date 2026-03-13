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China and Netherlands: Renewed Diplomatic Ties for a Stable Future

China welcomes positive signals from the new Dutch government towards enhancing ties and communication. This comes after tensions arose when the Netherlands seized chipmaker Nexperia from its Chinese parent. Both nations seek mutually beneficial cooperation to ensure the security of global industrial and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:54 IST
China and Netherlands: Renewed Diplomatic Ties for a Stable Future
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China has expressed appreciation for the positive signals from the new Dutch government regarding bilateral relations, as stated by Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart on Friday.

Tensions had recently escalated after the Netherlands seized chipmaker Nexperia from its Chinese parent company. Despite this, China and the Netherlands remain critical partners, with both countries recognizing the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation for global industrial and supply chain stability.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hopes the new Dutch government can maintain independence and autonomy, supporting normal economic and trade exchanges between the two nations, as per the statement from China's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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