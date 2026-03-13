Barclays Economists Adjust Federal Reserve Rate Cut Projections

On Friday, Barclays economists announced a revision in their expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, delaying the first move to September from June this year.

Citing a stronger inflation outlook and potential increases in headline price pressures linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, the analysts adjusted their timeline.

The economists now foresee just one 25-basis-point cut in 2023, with a follow-up reduction planned for March 2027, shifting from a previously anticipated December cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)