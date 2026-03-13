Left Menu

West Bengal's 'Ceasework' Fails to Halt Government Office Operations

A 'ceasework' protest in West Bengal, led by teachers and employees demanding pending dearness allowance payments, saw limited impact on government operations. Despite calls to refrain from work, attendance in offices remained high. The protest highlights ongoing grievances over DA parity with central government staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:31 IST
West Bengal's 'Ceasework' Fails to Halt Government Office Operations
  • Country:
  • India

State government offices in West Bengal largely remained operational on Friday, despite calls for a 'ceasework' protest by a coalition of employees and teachers seeking overdue dearness allowance payments. Official sources reported office attendance at 90-100%, demonstrating limited disruption.

The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, which organized the protest, aimed to pressure the state government into settling outstanding DA arrears following a Supreme Court ruling. However, authorities reported normal functioning across various departments, including the state secretariat and municipal offices.

While leaders of the agitation claimed success, Trinamool Congress-backed groups asserted that efforts to block office entries were thwarted, maintaining steady employee turnout. Meanwhile, opposition voices expressed solidarity, emphasizing continued demands for equitable DA policies aligned with central government standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026