West Bengal's 'Ceasework' Fails to Halt Government Office Operations

State government offices in West Bengal largely remained operational on Friday, despite calls for a 'ceasework' protest by a coalition of employees and teachers seeking overdue dearness allowance payments. Official sources reported office attendance at 90-100%, demonstrating limited disruption.

The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, which organized the protest, aimed to pressure the state government into settling outstanding DA arrears following a Supreme Court ruling. However, authorities reported normal functioning across various departments, including the state secretariat and municipal offices.

While leaders of the agitation claimed success, Trinamool Congress-backed groups asserted that efforts to block office entries were thwarted, maintaining steady employee turnout. Meanwhile, opposition voices expressed solidarity, emphasizing continued demands for equitable DA policies aligned with central government standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)