Tensions Escalate: Challenges for Iran's Wounded Leader

In a rapidly evolving conflict, Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, faces significant challenges due to reported injuries sustained after U.S. and Israeli attacks. The alleged disfiguring wounds raise concerns about his ability to effectively govern Iran during this crisis.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has cast doubt on Khamenei's legitimacy, noting the lack of video or audio in his latest statement and questioning why only a written declaration was provided. Hegseth emphasized the U.S.'s relentless military strategy in Iran, targeting its missile and drone capabilities with no intention of showing mercy.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon's ongoing operations in Iran have led to significant casualties, with further military deployments to the region. As tensions rise, Iran has reportedly continued to operate drones in neighboring countries, adding a new layer of complexity to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)