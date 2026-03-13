Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Deputy Commissioner for Alleged Disproportionate Assets
The Karnataka Lokayukta police registered a case against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas after raids revealed assets worth Rs 8.69 crore, beyond his known income. Properties and valuables, including cash, jewellery, and land, were seized. Investigators continue to scrutinize documents to ascertain the asset origins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Lokayukta police have launched a high-profile investigation against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas, following alarming findings during recent raids.
Teams conducted searches at 15 locations tied to Srinivas, unearthing assets allegedly beyond his legitimate income sources, estimated at Rs 8.69 crore.
With ongoing scrutiny of documents and financial records, authorities aim to trace the origins and legal standing of the accumulated wealth, as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)