Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Deputy Commissioner for Alleged Disproportionate Assets

The Karnataka Lokayukta police registered a case against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas after raids revealed assets worth Rs 8.69 crore, beyond his known income. Properties and valuables, including cash, jewellery, and land, were seized. Investigators continue to scrutinize documents to ascertain the asset origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:34 IST
Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Deputy Commissioner for Alleged Disproportionate Assets
assets
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Lokayukta police have launched a high-profile investigation against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas, following alarming findings during recent raids.

Teams conducted searches at 15 locations tied to Srinivas, unearthing assets allegedly beyond his legitimate income sources, estimated at Rs 8.69 crore.

With ongoing scrutiny of documents and financial records, authorities aim to trace the origins and legal standing of the accumulated wealth, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026