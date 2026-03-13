Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Deputy Commissioner for Alleged Disproportionate Assets

The Karnataka Lokayukta police have launched a high-profile investigation against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas, following alarming findings during recent raids.

Teams conducted searches at 15 locations tied to Srinivas, unearthing assets allegedly beyond his legitimate income sources, estimated at Rs 8.69 crore.

With ongoing scrutiny of documents and financial records, authorities aim to trace the origins and legal standing of the accumulated wealth, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)