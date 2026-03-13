PM Modi Launches ₹19,500 Crore Development Push in Assam, Boosting Energy, Infrastructure and Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around ₹19,500 crore in Guwahati, Assam, marking a major push for infrastructure, energy security and economic development in the North-East.

Addressing a large gathering in Guwahati, the Prime Minister extended greetings to the people of Assam, farmers across the country and tea garden workers, while expressing gratitude for visiting the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya ahead of Navratri.

“I have been blessed with the fortune of having your darshan on this pious land of Maa Kamakhya just before Navratri begins,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister described the projects as part of the government’s broader vision to transform Assam into a key growth engine for the North-East and strengthen India’s energy and infrastructure capabilities.

₹19,500 Crore Projects to Strengthen Energy and Connectivity

The development package includes projects aimed at boosting energy self-reliance, expanding infrastructure and improving connectivity to and within Assam.

According to Modi, the investments will help accelerate industrial growth, enhance mobility and improve access to key services in the region.

“These projects will bring enormous benefits to the entire North-East and create new employment opportunities for the youth of Assam,” he said.

Key initiatives include:

Expansion of energy infrastructure and refining capacity

Upgradation of the Numaligarh–Siliguri pipeline

Development of gas pipeline networks across the North-East

Support for renewable energy projects

Infrastructure to boost tourism and water transport

Boost for Farmers Through PM-KISAN Transfers

The Prime Minister also announced a major financial transfer under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, with over ₹18,000 crore deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers across the country.

He said the scheme has become a vital social security mechanism for small farmers.

Since the programme’s launch, more than ₹4.25 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers nationwide, benefiting millions of households.

In Assam alone:

Nearly 19 lakh farmers have received support

Around ₹8,000 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries

“With just one click, money reaches crores of farmers directly. Even developed nations struggle to achieve such scale,” Modi said.

Government Support Shielding Farmers from Global Crises

Modi said the government has taken several steps to protect farmers from global economic shocks, particularly rising fertilizer costs caused by supply chain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts.

He highlighted that while a bag of urea costs around ₹3,000 in international markets, Indian farmers receive it for about ₹300 due to government subsidies.

The government has spent over ₹12 lakh crore on fertilizer subsidies to shield farmers from global price volatility.

Over the past decade, farmers have also benefited from:

Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments exceeding ₹20 lakh crore

Affordable agricultural loans

Crop insurance schemes

Direct income support through PM-KISAN

Technology and Solar Irrigation Transforming Agriculture

The Prime Minister also outlined efforts to modernise agriculture through technology and sustainable farming practices.

Under the “Per Drop More Crop” initiative, farmers are increasingly adopting micro-irrigation technologies such as drip and sprinkler systems, improving water efficiency and reducing costs.

Modi also highlighted the PM Kusum scheme, which promotes solar-powered irrigation pumps.

“Many farmers are now irrigating through solar pumps and also generating electricity to earn additional income,” he said.

The government is also encouraging:

Use of Nano Urea fertilizers

Adoption of natural farming practices

Reduced dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides

Major Investments in Energy and Refining Capacity

The Prime Minister said the government is expanding India’s refining capacity and energy infrastructure to strengthen self-reliance.

Assam’s energy sector is receiving significant investment, including:

Expansion of existing refineries in the state

Establishment of the world’s first second-generation bio-ethanol plant at Golaghat

Expansion of natural gas pipelines

The Lower Kopili Hydro Power Project will further strengthen renewable energy capacity and support electricity supply across the North-East.

Railway Electrification Reducing Diesel Dependence

Modi also highlighted rapid progress in railway electrification across India.

Nearly the entire railway network is now connected to electric lines, with 100% electrification expected soon.

The transition is helping India save around 1.75 billion litres of diesel annually, while Assam’s railway network is also being electrified rapidly.

Land Rights and Housing for Tea Garden Workers

The Prime Minister also announced initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of tea garden workers in Assam, who have historically faced socio-economic challenges.

The Assam government has begun distributing land pattas (land ownership certificates) to families living in tea garden areas, enabling them to build permanent homes and gain secure property rights.

Women in tea garden communities are expected to benefit significantly from these reforms.

“It is the hard work of tea garden workers that has made Assam’s tea globally famous,” Modi said.

Tourism and Cruise Infrastructure on the Brahmaputra

To strengthen tourism and the local economy, the Prime Minister also launched projects to build modern cruise terminals at Nimati Ghat and Bishwanath Ghat.

The terminals will support the expansion of river cruise tourism on the Brahmaputra River, making it easier for domestic and international tourists to visit Assam.

Modi said the initiative will generate new employment opportunities for:

Local youth

Artisans and handicraft workers

Boat operators

Small businesses and hospitality operators

“Tourism in Assam is no longer limited to sightseeing. It is becoming a powerful engine of economic growth and local prosperity,” he said.

Assam Emerging as Gateway to North-East Growth

The Prime Minister said Assam is increasingly emerging as a model for development in the North-East, often referred to as the “Ashtalakshmi” of India.

He called on the youth and citizens of the state to work collectively toward building a “Viksit Assam”, which can serve as a model for the rest of the country.

“The progress of Assam is giving new momentum to the entire North-East,” Modi said.