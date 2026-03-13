Sadanand Date: The New Face Leading SEBI's Investigation

On March 4, Sadanand Date took charge as the Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), assuming responsibility for the investigations department, according to an announcement made by the market regulator on Friday.

Date, a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, previously served on central deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he occupied key roles like Superintendent of Police within various specialized branches.

Besides extensive law enforcement experience, Date is academically accomplished, holding multiple degrees, and has been honored with the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, underscoring his remarkable career.

(With inputs from agencies.)