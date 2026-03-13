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Banking Betrayal: The Embezzlement Scandal that Shocked Chhattisgarh

Vijay Kumar Ahke, a manager at the State Bank of India, faces charges for embezzling over Rs 2.78 crore through a series of fraudulent transactions. The Anti-Corruption Bureau's extensive investigation revealed misconduct involving the manipulation of bank systems and unauthorized use of funds, culminating in a detailed chargesheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:56 IST
Banking Betrayal: The Embezzlement Scandal that Shocked Chhattisgarh
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  • India

In a case that underscores the urgency of stricter financial oversight, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against SBI manager Vijay Kumar Ahke. This comes after he allegedly embezzled more than Rs 2.78 crore through fraudulent transactions.

Ahke, who was Chief Branch Manager of the State Bank of India's Specialised Currency Administration Branch in Raipur, reportedly misused his position to siphon funds undetected over a ten-month period.

According to authorities, he exploited the bank's digital systems to generate fake transaction vouchers, maintaining transactions below Rs 5 lakh to bypass detection. Investigations revealed that funds were transferred into his wife's account and invested in cryptocurrency and other trading fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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