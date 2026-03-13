VP Radhakrishnan Calls on IRS Officer Trainees to Uphold Tax Integrity and Serve Nation with Fairness

The 79th Batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer trainees called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. Addressing the young officers, the Vice-President highlighted the crucial role played by revenue service officers in safeguarding the country’s financial stability and enabling national development.

The interaction brought together 183 officer trainees, including two officers from the Royal Bhutan Service, along with senior officials from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT).

Revenue Officers Key to Nation’s Financial Strength

Speaking to the trainees, the Vice-President described revenue service officers as guardians of the nation’s financial strength, noting that the government’s ability to invest in development, infrastructure, and welfare initiatives depends largely on the effective collection of taxes.

He stressed that officers must strike a balance between preventing tax evasion and ensuring that honest taxpayers are not subjected to unnecessary inconvenience. While illegal and undisclosed incomes must be identified and addressed firmly, he said, lawful and honest earnings should be respected and appreciated.

Technology Strengthening Tax Administration

Referring to the growing role of technology in governance, Shri Radhakrishnan noted that digital systems and advanced technologies are increasingly being integrated into tax administration and payment mechanisms. However, he cautioned that despite these advancements, some individuals may still attempt to manipulate systems to evade taxes.

“It is the responsibility of tax officers to detect such attempts and ensure that due taxes are paid to the nation,” he said, underlining the importance of vigilance and integrity in revenue services.

Economic Growth Increasing Responsibility of Tax Officers

Highlighting India’s rapid economic transformation, the Vice-President pointed to the creation of new wealth, expansion of infrastructure, and ongoing development in both rural and urban areas.

As economic growth leads to increasing revenue flows, he said, the responsibility of tax officers becomes even more critical in ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the tax system.

Describing honest taxpayers as among the greatest patriots of the country, he urged revenue officers to treat them with dignity and respect.

Lessons from Kautilya on Balanced Taxation

Drawing inspiration from India’s ancient tradition of governance, the Vice-President cited the teachings of Kautilya, the renowned strategist and author of the Arthashastra.

He recalled Kautilya’s famous analogy that taxation should function like the work of honeybees—collecting nectar without damaging the flowers. This principle, he said, highlights the importance of balanced taxation that supports governance without burdening citizens.

He also noted that India has moved far from earlier decades when personal income tax rates exceeded 90 percent, emphasizing that the modern tax system must remain transparent, unbiased, and taxpayer-friendly while firmly addressing tax evasion.

Spirit of Service at the Heart of Public Administration

The Vice-President referred to the Prime Minister’s remarks during the inauguration of Seva Teerth, where Shri Narendra Modi highlighted that “the spirit of service is the soul of India and its true identity.”

He urged the officer trainees to follow the guiding principle of “Seva Paramo Dharmah” (Service is the highest duty) and dedicate themselves to public service with integrity and compassion.

Preparing Officers for a Complex Global Financial Landscape

Looking ahead, Shri Radhakrishnan pointed out that future IRS officers will increasingly handle complex issues such as:

Digital and cashless financial transactions

Globalized corporate structures

Cryptocurrency and emerging financial technologies

Cross-border taxation and international financial flows

To stay prepared, he encouraged the trainees to pursue continuous learning and skill development, making full use of the government’s Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform, which supports capacity building for civil servants.

IRS Officers Vital to India’s Viksit Bharat Vision

The Vice-President concluded by noting that IRS officers possess specialised expertise in financial governance, making them a critical pillar in India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

He emphasised that the vision of a developed India cannot be achieved by the government alone and will require collective contributions from citizens, institutions, and dedicated public servants.

Senior Officials and Delegation Present

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including:

Shri Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Shri Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Member (Administration), CBDT

Ms Anita Sinha, Principal Director General – IT (Training)

Shri Sibichen K. Mathew, Director General, National Academy of Direct Taxes

The interaction provided officer trainees with valuable insights into ethical governance, responsible taxation, and the broader role of revenue services in national development.