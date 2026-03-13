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Justice Takes a Backseat: The DOJ's Shift in Priorities

Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, decided to dismiss charges against Hernan Lopez, a former Fox executive, due to resource constraints, despite past convictions for bribery in sports broadcasting rights. This is part of a broader shift in the DOJ's focus from white-collar crime to other pressing areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:33 IST
Justice Takes a Backseat: The DOJ's Shift in Priorities

The U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn has chosen to drop criminal charges against a one-time Fox executive, Hernan Lopez, despite his conviction. This controversial decision highlights shifting priorities within the Department of Justice, as it reallocates resources towards more pressing concerns.

Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. attorney, expressed the DOJ's intention to discontinue its pursuit of these cases, citing 'the interests of justice' and financial prudence. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen had earlier called for a more detailed justification behind this move, indicating her dissatisfaction with the initial explanation provided.

Though legal representatives for Lopez have yet to comment, the move reflects a broader trend within the DOJ, significantly reducing focus on white-collar crime cases. The scandal had embroiled 33 other defendants, hinting at the larger issue of corruption in international soccer governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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