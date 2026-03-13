The U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn has chosen to drop criminal charges against a one-time Fox executive, Hernan Lopez, despite his conviction. This controversial decision highlights shifting priorities within the Department of Justice, as it reallocates resources towards more pressing concerns.

Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. attorney, expressed the DOJ's intention to discontinue its pursuit of these cases, citing 'the interests of justice' and financial prudence. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen had earlier called for a more detailed justification behind this move, indicating her dissatisfaction with the initial explanation provided.

Though legal representatives for Lopez have yet to comment, the move reflects a broader trend within the DOJ, significantly reducing focus on white-collar crime cases. The scandal had embroiled 33 other defendants, hinting at the larger issue of corruption in international soccer governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)