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Tragedy Ignites: Devastating Drone Strikes in Sudan

Médecins Sans Frontières reported treating over 20 people after a deadly drone strike ignited a Sudanese fuel reserve, killing 11. This marks the second such incident in a month, with drone warfare intensifying between Sudan's military and Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, causing extensive civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:34 IST
Tragedy Ignites: Devastating Drone Strikes in Sudan
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French medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières reported on Friday that over 20 individuals received treatment following a drone strike that ignited fuel reserves in western Sudan, tragically resulting in 11 fatalities.

The incident at Adikong market, near Sudan's eastern Chad border, is the second deadly drone strike in less than a month, raising concerns from humanitarian groups.

United Nations High Commissioner Volker Turk highlighted the rising civilian casualties, with over 200 reported deaths due to drone strikes since March 4, causing widespread destruction of homes, schools, and health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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