Tragedy Ignites: Devastating Drone Strikes in Sudan

French medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières reported on Friday that over 20 individuals received treatment following a drone strike that ignited fuel reserves in western Sudan, tragically resulting in 11 fatalities.

The incident at Adikong market, near Sudan's eastern Chad border, is the second deadly drone strike in less than a month, raising concerns from humanitarian groups.

United Nations High Commissioner Volker Turk highlighted the rising civilian casualties, with over 200 reported deaths due to drone strikes since March 4, causing widespread destruction of homes, schools, and health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)