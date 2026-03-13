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Rocket Shell Discovered and Defused in Kishtwar Mountains

A live rocket shell was found and successfully defused by a bomb disposal squad in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported the discovery in a mountainous area, highlighting the expertise and prompt response of the team in handling potentially dangerous situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:58 IST
Rocket Shell Discovered and Defused in Kishtwar Mountains
  • Country:
  • India

A live rocket shell, discovered in a remote mountainous area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, was successfully defused by a bomb disposal squad on Friday. Officials confirmed the prompt and skilled response prevented any potential danger.

The discovery of the rocket shell quickly prompted the deployment of the bomb disposal squad, which took swift action to ensure public safety in the region. The operation was carried out with precision, reflecting the expertise of the involved teams.

The incident highlighted not only the presence of unexploded ordnance in remote areas but also showcased the efficient handling of such situations by security personnel, ensuring minimal risk to local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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