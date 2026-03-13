Revisiting Contract Law: A Fresh Historical Perspective

Justice P S Narasimha applauded a new book that re-evaluates the historic underpinnings of India's contract law from fresh perspectives. Speaking at the book launch event, Narasimha underscored the need for such scholarship to reinterpret not only contract laws but also various other statutory interpretations.

The book, 'A Historical Introduction to Indian Contract Law' by Shivprasad Swaminathan, explores the unique development of Indian contract principles, diverging intentionally from their English counterparts. Justice Narasimha highlighted the significance of these initiatives in adapting to modern challenges, such as the rise of artificial intelligence and its implications on law enforcement.

Published by Routledge, the book underscores the importance of staying true to the rule of law, ensuring legal practices keep pace with innovations like self-executing smart contracts. The scholarly work is set to become vital in legal circles as it offers guidance on navigating these contemporary shifts while remaining rooted in legal tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)