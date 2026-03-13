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UN Appeals for Urgent Aid Amidst Lebanon's Crisis

The United Nations has initiated a $308 million appeal to support Lebanon during its ongoing crisis. This effort follows Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, resulting in significant displacement and casualties. Aid organizations stress the urgent need for increased funding in the face of restricted resources and escalating global crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:42 IST
UN Appeals for Urgent Aid Amidst Lebanon's Crisis
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The United Nations launched a $308 million appeal to help Lebanon cope with the ongoing crisis caused by the recent conflict with Israel. Over a million people have been displaced, and nearly 700 fatalities have been reported. The U.N. emphasizes that words of solidarity must translate into tangible actions.

Amid ongoing attacks from Hezbollah and Israeli offensives, aid organizations are grappling with funding constraints. Humanitarian groups, already strained by previous crises, urge for swift and substantial contributions to meet the escalating needs.

Global crises have compounded Lebanon's challenges, tightening the available funding. With existing resources inadequate, the U.N. and aid organizations highlight the urgency of donor support to prevent further humanitarian degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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