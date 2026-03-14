U.S. Offers Million-Dollar Reward for Information on New Iranian Supreme Leader
The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about senior Iranian military and intelligence officials, including Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader. This follows the killing of the elder Khamenei during joint U.S. and Israeli strikes and highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The U.S. government has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to senior Iranian military and intelligence figures, notably the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. This reward targets 10 officials tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in accordance with the State Department's website.
Khamenei recently ascended to his position following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in military strikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel. Reports suggest he might have been injured in these assaults but has since communicated to the public.
The U.S. continues to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization, alleging their involvement in various global attacks and assassination plots, accusations that the Iranian government dismisses as unfounded political maneuvers.
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