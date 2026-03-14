Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Rising Casualties in Gaza and West Bank

In a continuation of escalating violence, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians, including two 17-year-olds, according to local medics. These attacks contribute to a surge in regional unrest as Israel extends its military actions across Gaza and the West Bank.

Conflicts have intensified with fatalities in Nablus and other areas, causing significant civilian displacement. The death toll in Lebanon has reached 773, with Iran heavily impacted. Despite an initial decline in Gaza hostilities at the start of the Iran war, incidents have increased, affecting both Palestinian and Israeli communities.

The Israeli military remains largely silent on specific attacks but maintains that strikes in the West Bank were defensive actions. Meanwhile, U.S. diplomatic initiatives, including President Trump's peace plan, remain stalled amid the ongoing unrest. This persistent violence continues to challenge regional stability and peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)