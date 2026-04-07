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Adani's Legal Battle: US Court Showdown Over Securities Fraud Allegations

Billionaire Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar Adani challenge a US securities fraud lawsuit by the SEC, claiming the case is outside US jurisdiction and lacks evidence. The lawsuit involves alleged undisclosed bribery linked to a 2021 bond sale by Adani Green Energy Ltd. They seek dismissal, citing legal flaws and absence of fraud intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:26 IST
Adani's Legal Battle: US Court Showdown Over Securities Fraud Allegations
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Gautam Adani, a prominent billionaire, along with his nephew Sagar Adani, is making headlines as they urge a US court to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit filed by the SEC. The Adanis argue that the lawsuit, centered on a 2021 bond sale by Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), is beyond US jurisdiction and lacks substantial wrongdoing claims.

The SEC's lawsuit alleges that the Adanis misled investors by not disclosing a bribery scheme involving Indian state officials. The Adanis counter that the court has no personal jurisdiction, as neither Gautam Adani nor his nephew had direct US ties or involvement in the bond offering. They emphasize that the $750 million bond sale took place outside the US, under specific exemptions.

The Adanis' defense further points out that the SEC's case is excessively extraterritorial because the securities were not US-listed, the issuer is based in India, and the alleged misconduct occurred entirely in India. The defendants highlight the absence of investor losses and dispute bribery allegations, deeming them unsupported by credible evidence. They argue that SEC claims largely amount to non-actionable corporate optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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