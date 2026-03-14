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Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Charge as Bihar Governor

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain was sworn in as the governor of Bihar, with the ceremony overseen by Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo. Hasnain succeeds Arif Mohammed Khan and has previously played significant roles in the Indian Army and other national and academic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:35 IST
Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain Takes Charge as Bihar Governor
Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain officially assumed the role of Bihar governor on Saturday during a formal ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

The oath was administered by Patna High Court's Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior officials were present to witness Hasnain's installation.

With a distinguished career in the military and academic fields, Hasnain offers a wealth of experience, having served as the Military Secretary of the Indian Army and holding other key positions post-retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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