New Faces in Rajya Sabha: Pivotal Oath Ceremony

Nineteen new members of the Rajya Sabha, including Sharad Pawar of NCP-SCP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, were sworn in on Monday. The ceremony was presided over by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also in attendance.

The new members hail from several states, with five from Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, five from West Bengal, and three from Odisha. Maya Chintaman Ivnate of the Maharashtra BJP unit was the first to take the oath, followed by Pawar, who arrived in a wheelchair.

This significant event showcases India's political diversity, featuring representatives taking their oaths in their native languages. Chairman Radhakrishnan extended congratulations to all members, as they embark on their roles in the Upper House.

(With inputs from agencies.)