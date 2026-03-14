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Sonam Wangchuk Freed: A Victory for Ladakh's Activism

The Centre has released climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act due to protests for Ladakh's statehood. His release follows the government's ongoing dialogue with local stakeholders to address regional aspirations and concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:01 IST
Sonam Wangchuk Freed: A Victory for Ladakh's Activism
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  • India

The Centre has decided to release climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, revoking his detention under the National Security Act with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, after protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent in Leh.

This decision comes as the government engages with Ladakh's community leaders and stakeholders to resolve regional issues, reflecting a step towards addressing local aspirations and grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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