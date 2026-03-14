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Murder Suspect Killed in Broad Daylight Ambush

A murder accused was killed in a public ambush on National Highway 66 by a group armed with weapons. The incident occurred in Karunagappally after the gangster, Aluva Atul, returned from the police station. The police are investigating who was behind the brutal attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:30 IST
Murder Suspect Killed in Broad Daylight Ambush
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  • India

A brutal public ambush claimed the life of a murder accused out on bail on Saturday, according to local police. The incident unfolded on National Highway 66 near Karunagappally, where the victim, a notorious gangster known as Aluva Atul, was chased and attacked by a group of individuals wielding weapons.

Witness accounts and television visuals depict the attackers pursuing Atul's vehicle before forcing it into a roadside ditch. The assailants, numbering between four and five, used sticks and sharp implements to shatter the windows and forcibly extract Atul from his car, subsequently inflicting fatal injuries.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Atul was pronounced dead on arrival. Local authorities are intensifying their investigation to unearth the masterminds behind this bold and violent crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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