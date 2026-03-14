The Role of AI in Modern Legal Systems: Balancing Efficiency with Integrity

Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath has shed light on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal sector, emphasizing that while AI can aid in managing workload, it can't substitute the critical thinking of a lawyer or a judge's disciplined judgment. Speaking at a conference, Justice Nath stated that technology might assist in drafting documents, but it should never invent laws.

The justice warned of the dangers associated with AI misuse, especially in legal contexts where inaccuracies, such as false citations, can severely undermine legal submissions and the integrity of the adjudicatory process. He advocated for the informed use of AI, highlighting the balance between leveraging technology for transparency and preventing potential distortions.

Justice Nath's remarks underscore a broader discourse on technology in legal systems, urging that the justice system's future depends not merely on digital advancements but on sustaining the integrity of legal institutions. Fellow justices, including Satish Chandra Sharma and Telangana High Court Chief Judge Aparesh Kumar Singh, contributed to this dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)