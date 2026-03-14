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Puducherry Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales

The Puducherry government has set up a Control room in the Collectorate to handle complaints about the illegal sale or diversion of domestic LPG cylinders. The initiative aims to enforce the Ministry of Petroleum's mandate for household use, as officials promise strict enforcement and uninterrupted fuel supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:03 IST
Puducherry Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales
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The Puducherry government has launched a new Control room at the Collectorate to address complaints regarding the illegal sale or diversion of domestic LPG cylinders to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants.

Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Muthu Meena, announced on Saturday that actionable reports can be submitted via the toll-free number, 1077. The administration is determined to invoke the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and other relevant legislation to curb such illicit activities.

Oil Marketing Companies have assured the government of sufficient petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks, with no expected disruptions. Enforcement has been intensified by directing the Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) to step up inspections at eateries to deter misuse. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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