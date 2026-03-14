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Ladakh Leaders Hail Sonam Wangchuk's Release, Renew Calls for Statehood

Ladakh leaders celebrate the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from jail, urging the government to release other detainees and accept their demands for statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule. They view Wangchuk's release as a victory, continuing their peaceful struggle for Ladakh's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:37 IST
Ladakh Leaders Hail Sonam Wangchuk's Release, Renew Calls for Statehood
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders in Ladakh have expressed relief and optimism following the release of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jodhpur jail. This development comes after the Union government decided to immediately revoke his detention order.

Ladakh Member of Parliament Mohamad Hanifa has called on the government to address the region's demands for autonomy and safeguard their rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Meanwhile, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) described Wangchuk's release as a significant victory for Ladakhis, bolstering their cause for statehood while dispelling allegations of anti-nationalism.

The Centre's decision aimed at fostering peace in Ladakh also highlights the ongoing negotiations with local groups advocating for constitutional changes. As Wangchuk plans his next course of action, the Ladakh community remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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