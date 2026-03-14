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Nepal's Commitment to Citizen Safety Amid Gulf Conflict

Nepal's government is actively engaging in rescue operations for its citizens amidst the Gulf conflict. With 3 million Nepalese in the region, 5,000 are prioritized for evacuation. An Emergency Control Room and rescue flights operate to ensure their safety. The government aims to strengthen economic ties with the Nepalese diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:08 IST
Nepal's Commitment to Citizen Safety Amid Gulf Conflict
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  • Nepal

The Nepalese government is prioritizing the safety of its citizens residing in the troubled Gulf region amid escalating tensions. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Balananda Sharma, confirmed these efforts at a Non-Resident Nepalese Association meeting on Saturday.

With the US and Israel launching attacks on Iran, the conflict has spread across the Gulf, placing around 3 million Nepalese, approximately 5,000 of whom are being targeted for rescue operations, at risk. An Emergency Control Room has been established to manage and coordinate efforts to ensure the safety and evacuation of Nepalese nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nepali missions are orchestrating rescue flights and serving as a communication bridge for Nepalese nationals and their families. Sharma emphasized the potential of the diaspora to boost Nepal's economy by an estimated USD 10 billion in collaboration with the nation's integrated economic pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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