Nepal's Commitment to Citizen Safety Amid Gulf Conflict

The Nepalese government is prioritizing the safety of its citizens residing in the troubled Gulf region amid escalating tensions. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Balananda Sharma, confirmed these efforts at a Non-Resident Nepalese Association meeting on Saturday.

With the US and Israel launching attacks on Iran, the conflict has spread across the Gulf, placing around 3 million Nepalese, approximately 5,000 of whom are being targeted for rescue operations, at risk. An Emergency Control Room has been established to manage and coordinate efforts to ensure the safety and evacuation of Nepalese nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nepali missions are orchestrating rescue flights and serving as a communication bridge for Nepalese nationals and their families. Sharma emphasized the potential of the diaspora to boost Nepal's economy by an estimated USD 10 billion in collaboration with the nation's integrated economic pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)