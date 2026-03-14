PM Modi Unveils ₹18,000 Cr Infrastructure Push for West Bengal, Flags Off Major Road, Rail and Port Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled and dedicated infrastructure projects worth more than ₹18,000 crore in West Bengal, covering roads, railways, and port development, in a major push aimed at accelerating economic growth across Eastern India.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said the projects will strengthen connectivity, boost trade and industry, and create new opportunities for lakhs of people across the region.

“These projects will give a new momentum to West Bengal and Eastern India. They will strengthen trade, accelerate economic activities, and make life easier for people by opening new avenues of opportunity,” said Shri Modi.

Major Road Infrastructure to Boost Regional Connectivity

Highlighting key road infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister said the Kharagpur–Moregram Expressway will play a transformative role in improving connectivity across several parts of West Bengal and supporting regional economic development.

The expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve freight movement, thereby benefiting industries, agricultural supply chains, and logistics networks.

Shri Modi also referred to the Dubrajpur Bypass and the construction of major bridges over the Kangsabati and Shilabati rivers, noting that these projects will strengthen road connectivity in multiple districts and facilitate smoother transportation.

“I congratulate the people of West Bengal and the entire Eastern India for these transformative projects,” the Prime Minister said.

Railway Modernisation Gains Momentum

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government is undertaking a nationwide campaign to modernise Indian Railways, and ensuring that West Bengal remains a key beneficiary of this transformation.

He announced the dedication of the Automatic Block Signalling System on the Kalaikunda–Kanimahuli rail section, a technology upgrade that will enhance operational efficiency on one of the busy railway routes.

“These initiatives will enhance the capacity of busy rail routes, make journeys safer, and also increase speed and convenience for passengers,” Shri Modi noted.

Six Stations Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

In another major development, the Prime Minister inaugurated six redeveloped railway stations as Amrit Bharat Stations, including:

Kamakhyaguri

Anara

Tamluk

Haldia

Barabhum

Siuri

These redeveloped stations showcase modern passenger amenities, improved accessibility, enhanced infrastructure, and architectural elements reflecting Bengal’s cultural heritage.

Shri Modi said the redevelopment of stations across the state is designed to transform them into modern transport hubs that integrate regional identity with world-class facilities.

New Express Train to Connect Purulia with Delhi

The Prime Minister also flagged off a new express train service between Purulia and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

The new rail service is expected to improve long-distance connectivity for residents of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, while facilitating easier travel for workers, students, and traders.

Port Infrastructure Upgrades to Strengthen Eastern Logistics

Emphasising the importance of maritime infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that ports and waterways are critical drivers of economic growth, particularly for Eastern India.

He noted that the region’s maritime potential had remained underutilised for decades, but new investments are now unlocking opportunities in trade, logistics, and industrial development.

Key port projects launched include:

Mechanisation of the Haldia Dock Complex to speed up cargo handling and increase port capacity

Renovation of the Bascule Bridge in the Kolkata Dock System

Augmentation of cargo handling capacity at Kidderpore Dock

“These initiatives will accelerate cargo operations, enhance trade capacity, and strengthen the logistics ecosystem of Eastern India,” the Prime Minister said.

Infrastructure Push to Drive Growth Across Sectors

In his concluding remarks, Shri Modi stressed that the integrated development of roads, railways, and ports will lay the foundation for a modern and economically vibrant West Bengal.

He said the benefits of these projects will reach farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, students, and workers, while also boosting tourism, local industries, and service sectors.

Recalling Bengal’s historic role in shaping India’s intellectual and economic progress, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that modern infrastructure will help restore the state’s leadership in national development.

“It is our resolve that Bengal, which has always shown the way to India, should once again achieve that glory by becoming a Viksit Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.