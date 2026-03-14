Justice for Tarun: Urgent Call for Impartial Probe into Delhi Clash
A Delhi-based right-wing group and Tarun's family demand a CBI or SIT-led investigation into his death during a neighborhood clash. They seek impartiality, severe punishment for perpetrators, and scrutiny of CCTV footage. Alleged illegal activities in the area are also highlighted amid accusations of investigation manipulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:02 IST
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A right-wing organisation and Tarun's family, who lost their son during a violent clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, are urging authorities for an impartial investigation.
The group demands the case be transferred to the CBI or SIT for transparency. Allegations include wrongful influencing of the probe and illegal activities in the area.
The conflict erupted over a balloon incident during Holi, escalating into violence and leading to Tarun's death. Six people have been arrested, and strict punishment is sought for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)