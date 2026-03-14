Delhi Bike Taxi Driver Arrested for Molestation During Ride
A bike taxi driver in northwest Delhi was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger. The incident occurred during a ride booked via a mobile app. The driver threatened and misbehaved with the woman. Police have registered a case, and the driver has been remanded to judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
A bike taxi driver in northwest Delhi has been arrested following allegations of molestation by a female passenger during a ride, police officials confirmed.
The incident transpired on March 12 when the woman booked a ride via a mobile app from Rohini Sector 15 to Pitampura. The accused reportedly misbehaved with the passenger, issuing threats when confronted, and deviated from the prescribed route.
Police have identified the accused as Sachin, a resident of Badli village. He was apprehended following a formal complaint by the victim. The case is under investigation with the motorcycle used during the alleged crime seized by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Discoveries: Lives Lost and Investigations Launched in Jharkhand Wells
Controversial Arrest of Assam Congress Workers Sparks Debate
Tragic Death at AIIMS Rajkot: Intern Doctor's Suicide Sparks Investigation
Delhi Police Nabs Young Criminal in Dramatic Arrest
Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrests in Outer North Delhi